Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of JE/ JE (Civil)/ JE (Mechanical) under Advt No.-4812/OSSC dated.08.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 23, 2025. The exam was conducted on January 19, 2025, through OMR mode.

Steps to download JE 2023 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JE/ JE (Civil)/ JE (Mechanical) 2023 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to the answer key.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.