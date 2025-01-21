UKSSSC answer key 2024 released for DEO and other posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Assistant/Data Entry Operator/Swagati/Mate/Housing Inspector/Work Supervisor/Computer Assistant-cum-Receptionist/Survey Lekhpal recruitment exam under Advertisement No. 64/U.A.S.C.A./2024 dated 04 October, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
Candidates can submit objections, if any, from January 24, 2025. The examination was conducted on January 19, 2025.
Steps to download DEO and other posts’ answer key
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on DEO, JA, and other posts’ answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any (link to be activated soon)
Direct link to the answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.