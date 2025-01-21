The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET PG round 3 Counselling 2024 registration window till January 22, 2025. Eligible candidates can register for the round 3 counseling process through the official website mcc.admissions.nic.in till January 22, 2025, by noon.

Here’s the registration extension notification.

As per the official notification, “It is for the information to all candidates that due to delayed counselling in some states and the recent declaration of Round-2 result in Rajasthan, many requests are being received by MCC for extension of PG Counselling schedule. Hence, keeping in view the interest of candidates and since Round 3 is the last round of upgradation, the Schedule of PG Counselling 2024 is being extended with due approval of competent authority”.

Here’s the seat availability notice.

How to fill out the counselling form

Visit the official website mcc.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, go to the PG Medical tab Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2024 link Fill the counselling form Submit the counselling form

Direct link to submit the online counselling form.

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national-level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam will be granted admission to more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses based on NEET PG score.