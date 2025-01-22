The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has announced the results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in.

A total of 27011 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PST/ PET round. The Computer Based Examination was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission after declaration of the final result of the examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to download MTS, Havaldar result 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MTS, Havaldar result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

