APPSC Group I Main exam schedule out; to be held in May
The Group I Main exam 2023 will be held in May 2025.
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group-I Services Main 2023 exam schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from May 3 to 9 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
A total of 4496 candidates were declared qualified in the Group I Preliminary exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC.
Steps to download Group I main exam schedule
- Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Group I mains schedule 2023 link
- The exam schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group I main exam schedule 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.