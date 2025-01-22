SSC CGL Tier II answer key 2025 out; submit suggestions by January 24
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Exam (Tier II) 2024 answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 24 up to 6.00 pm. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted from January 18 to 20, 2025.
“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 21.01.2025 (06.00 PM) to 24.01.2025 (06.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 24.01.2025 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CGL Tier II answer key 2024
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the CGL Tier II answer key
Submit objections, if any
Direct link to CGL Tier II answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.