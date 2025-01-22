Karnataka Bank has announced the results of the Probationary Officer (Scale I) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website karnatakabank.com .

The exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. Candidates who are successful in the online test will be called for an interview at the Bank’s Head Office, Mangaluru, or any other place as decided by the Bank.

Steps to download Karnataka Bank PO result 2024

Visit the official website karnatakabank.com On the homepage, go to the careers page Click on the PO result 2024 link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO result 2024.