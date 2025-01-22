The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) in Public Health Engineering Dept. (PHED), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 32/2024 & 33/2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by January 27, 2025. The exam was conducted on December 18 and 19, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 118 vacancies, of which 113 vacancies are for Assistant Engineers (Civil) and 5 for Assistant Engineers (Mechanical).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AE answer key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AE answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to AE General English answer key.

Direct link to AE General Hindi answer key.

Direct link to AE General Studies answer key.

Direct link to AE General Engineering Science answer key.

Direct link to AE Civil Engineering, Paper V.

Direct link to AE Civil Engineering, Paper VI.

Direct link to AE Mechanical Engineering, Paper V.

Direct link to AE Mechanical Engineering, Paper VI.