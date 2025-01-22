The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the answer key for the SI, and Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defense (Jr.) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections through the official website slprbassam.in .

Candidates can raise objections related to the answer key till January 31, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 203 vacancies, of which 144 vacancies are for Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 51 for Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions, 7 for Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO, and 1 for Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the answer key

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the SI and other posts answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.