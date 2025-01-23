The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has started the online application for the recruitment of Various Posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website rrbahmedabad.gov.in till February 22, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 32,438 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Age Limit

Candidates between the age group of 18 years to 36 years as of January 1, 2025, can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

Application Fee

Candidates of unreserved categories have to pay Rs 500 as the application fee. Candidates of PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website rrbahmedabad.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Fill the application form Submit the application form Pay the application fee Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.