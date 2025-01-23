The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will soon close the online application for the recruitment of the Specialist Cadre Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website sbi.co.in till January 23, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 150 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to apply for SBI SCO posts

Visit the official website recruitment.bank.sbi On the homepage, go to the application link Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the SBI SCO application form.