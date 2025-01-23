IIM CAP 2025 registration ends today; here’s direct link to apply
The PI and WAT exam is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 15, 2025.
The Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya will soon close the online application form for the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website cap2025.iimbg.ac.in till January 23, 2025.
As per the website, the Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) will be held from February 17 to March 15, 2025.
How to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website cap2025.iimbg.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the application link
- Fill out the application form
- Submit the application form
- Download the application form
Direct link to fill out the IIM CAP 2025 application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.