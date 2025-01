The Rajasthan High Court has started the online application form for the Stenographer posts for District Courts and DLSAs 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in till February 22 (5.00 pm), 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 144 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed the SSE in Arts or Science or Commerce of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or an examination equivalent thereto recognised by the Government or any Higher Examination and must possess a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devanagri script and of Rajasthani Dialects. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Categories Fee Unreserved category/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBS (creamy layer)/ candidates from other states Rs 750 State's OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EBS (non-creamy layer)/ candidates from other states/ EWS Rs 600 PwD/ State's SC, ST candidates/ Former Serviceman Rs 450

How to fill out the Rajasthan HC application form

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application link Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the Rajasthan HC stenographer application form.