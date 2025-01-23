The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has will soon close the online applications for the Stenographer Mains 2024 under Advt. No. 13-Exam/2024. Candidates qualified in the Preliminary exam can apply for the Main exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till January 25, 2025.

The correction window will remain open till February 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 661 vacancies. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Steno Mains 2024 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 25 as the application fee.

Steps to apply for Steno Mains 2024