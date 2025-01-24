The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the DV schedule for the Head Constable, Telecom(Tirap/Changlang/Longding) Examination-2020 on 19.01.2025 advertised under Advertisement No. 09/2020. The candidates have to submit the documents for the DV process by January 29, 2025, by 3.00 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 48 posts. The DV process will be held on February 5, 2025, from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm at the APSSB office, Itanagar.

Here’s the official notification.

How to upload the documents

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the document upload link Submit the documents Fill the form Submit the required documents