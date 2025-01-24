The Bank of Baroda (BOB) will soon close the online application form for the recruitment of Human Resources regularly for various departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at bankofbaroda.in till January 27, 2025. Earlier , the application deadline was January 17, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1267 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, reservation, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General, EWS and OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for various posts 2024

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Professionals on Regular Basis in various Departments Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.