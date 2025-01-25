The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) has released the Physiotherapist Grade-II recruitment exam admit card under Advt. No. 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The computer-based test will be conducted on February 2, 2025. The Tamil Eligibility Test and Subject Paper will be held from 9.00 am to 10.00 am, and 10.15 am to 12.15 pm, respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies.

The registrations were invited from October 18 to November 20, 2024.

Direct link to Physiotherapist Grade-II exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download Physiotherapist admit card

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Physiotherapist Grade-II admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Physiotherapist Grade II admit card 2024.