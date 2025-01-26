SSC GD exam city slip released; admit card to be released on Jan 31
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city slip for the Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) posts 2025. The exam will be conducted from February 4 to 25, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 39481 vacancies. The recruitment process involves four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.
“The ‘Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy’ for the said examination will be available for download before 04 days from commencement of the particular shift of Examination,” reads the official website.
How to download the exam city slip
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the SSC GD exam city slip
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.