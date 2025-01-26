MAH MBA, MBA CET registration extended till Jan 31; apply at cetcell.mahacet.org
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org till January 31, 2025.
The State CET Cell of Maharashtra has extended the online application for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for MCA and MBA courses until January 31, 2025. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MAH-MCA CET-2025 is scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025 and the MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2025 will be held on April 1, 2 and 3, 2025.
How to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, go to the online system tab and click on the application link
- Fill the application form
- Submit the application form
- Save it and take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill out the application form.
