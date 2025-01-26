The State CET Cell of Maharashtra has extended the online application for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test ( MHT CET ) for MCA and MBA courses until January 31, 2025. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-MCA CET-2025 is scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025 and the MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2025 will be held on April 1, 2 and 3, 2025.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, go to the online system tab and click on the application link Fill the application form Submit the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.