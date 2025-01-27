RPSC RAS 2024 exam city slip out; admit cards from January 30
Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam city intimation slip of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2024. Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on February 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm. Applicants can download their hall tickets from January 30, 2025. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Services posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.
Steps to download RAS 2024 exam city slip
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the SSO portal
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.
