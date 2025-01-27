UPSC IFS Mains 2024 DAF II submission deadline today; check details here
Candidates can fill out the detail application form on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in.
Today, January 27, is the last date to submit Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 detail application form II (DAF II) on Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in. Applicants can submit their forms up to 6.00 pm.
Candidates who have qualified the main exam will appear for the Personality Test (Interview) to be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.
“The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the notification.
Steps to fill UPSC IFS Mains DAF II 2024
Visit the official website upsconline.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the DAF FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC tab
Click on the IFS Mains 2024 DAF II link
Fill out the form and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to IFS Mains DAF 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.