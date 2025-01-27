The Department of School Education, Telangana will soon close the objection window for the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (TG TET 2024 II). Eligible candidates can raise objections through the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tgtet2024.aptonline.in .

The exam was conducted between January 1 to 20, 2025. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII have to appear for the exam.

Visit the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/ On the homepage, click on the TG TET 2024 II answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to TG TET 2024 II answer key.

Direct link to TG TET 2024 II objection link.

