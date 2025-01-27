The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, will soon close the online applications for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2024. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till January 31, 2025.

Candidates can correct their application form from February 12, 2025, to February 14, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be held from February 26 to February 28, 2025. For more details related to the vacancy number, pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates in the General/OBC category is Rs 3,000. The fee for candidates in the SC/ST /EWS category is Rs 2400. Persons with Disabilities are exempt from paying the application fee.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the application link Fill the application form Pay the application form and submit the form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the AIIIMS CRE application form.