The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the results for the Winter Diploma exams held in December 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website msbte.ac.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), Mumbai, organizes the exam through which students can take admissions in various programs, such as Diploma in Architectural Assistantship, Diploma in Automobile Engineering, Diploma in Agriculture Engineering, Diploma in Civil Engineering, Diploma in Chemical Engineering, Diploma in Computer Technology, Diploma in Computer Engineering, and other courses.

How to check the MSBTE Winter Diploma result

Visit the official MSBTE website msbte.ac.in On the homepage, go to the examination tab Click on the result option Key in the required details Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the result.