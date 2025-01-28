OSSC Statistical Assistant Mains admit card out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Statistical Assistant Mains 2023 admit card under Advt. No. 5038/OSSC dated.26.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Main exam will be conducted on February 4 ( 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm) and February 5 (10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm). There shall be a negative mark of 0.25 for each wrong answer. A total of 179 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.
Steps to download Statistical Asst Mains admit card
Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Statistical Assistant Mains 2023 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SA Mains admit card 2023.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.
