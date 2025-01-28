Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has announced the admit card release date for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024 II under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment, Government Odisha. (Advt. No.4603/OSSC). The admit card will be released on the official website ossc.gov.in on February 10, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on February 16 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon through OMR mode. The paper will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 324 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and Certificate Verification.

Steps to download CHSL Prelims admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL Prelims 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference