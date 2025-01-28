The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) will soon close the application correction window for the Supervisor Recruitment Examination 2024 under the Directorate of Women and Child Development, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. Eligible candidates can make changes in their application form through the official website esb.mp.gov.in till January 28, 2025.

The examination is tentatively scheduled for February 28, 2025, in two shifts. This recruitment drive aims to fill 660 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to online form tab Click on the correction window link Make changes in the application form Save the changes

Direct link to make corrections in the application form.