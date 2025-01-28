The Railway Recruitment Commission ( RRC ) has started the online application form for the North Eastern Railway Apprentice recruitment under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in until February 23, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1104 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: As of 24.01.2025, the candidates must be at least 15 and no more than 24. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates in reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have already passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with a minimum of 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification. i.e. 24.01.2025.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in On the homepage, go to the career tab Click on the application link Fill the application form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.