The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the exam calendar for the 2025 academic session. Interested candidates can check the exam calendar through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Combined State Agricultural Service (Main) examination will be held to be held on March 23 and the Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) examination will be held on April 20.

How to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest news section Click on the exam schedule Download the exam schedule Take a print out for future reference

