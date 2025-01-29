RRB RPF Constable exam date out; check details here
The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in March 2025.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the Constable posts under Advt. No. 02/2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from March 2 to 20, 2025. The admit card will be released on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in four days prior to the examination.
“The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable posts.
Steps to download RPF Constable exam city slip
Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RPF Constable exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.