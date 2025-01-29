The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the exam schedule for the Constable posts under Advt. No. 02/2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from March 2 to 20, 2025. The admit card will be released on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in four days prior to the examination.

“The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable posts.

Steps to download RPF Constable exam city slip

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RPF Constable exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference