Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has released the Interview/ Personality Test schedule for the recruitment of Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(A)(Advt. No.09/2023). Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The interview will be conducted from February 17 to March 12 in two shifts: 8.30 am and 12.30 pm. A total of 535 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.

Steps to download JE interview schedule

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.