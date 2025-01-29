The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the final result for Assistant Professor Sanskrit posts. Eligible candidates can check the final result and marks obtained through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 17 candidates for the Assistant Professor Sanskrit posts. The interview examination was conducted from December 23, 2024 to December 26, 2024.

How to check the final result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the result link Check the final result and marks Download the final result

