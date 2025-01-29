The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have released the notification regarding the change in the Prayagraj exam centres of GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 amid Mahakumbh. The exams will now take place in Lucknow at various exam centres. Applicants can download their fresh admit cards from the official websites jam2025.iitd.ac.in or gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

“In view of the Mahakumbh, the GATE 2025 examinations on 1st and 2nd February 2025, and JAM 2025 examinations on 2nd February 2025, scheduled in Prayagraj, will now be conducted in Lucknow on the same dates,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the revised exam centres of JAM and GATE 2025.

GATE 2025 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The result will be announced on March 19, 2025. IIT JAM 2025 will be conducted on February 2, 2025. The results and scorecards are likely to be released on March 19 and 25, respectively. The admission portal will open on April 2, 2025.