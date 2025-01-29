RPSC RAS 2024 admit cards releasing tomorrow; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit card for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2024 tomorrow, January 30. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on February 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Service posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download RAS 2024 admit card
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RAS 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.