Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Civil Services (Main) Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on February 8 and 23, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2327 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Civil Services II Main admit card 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Hall Ticket Download link Login to the portal Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.