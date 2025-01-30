RPSC RAS 2024 admit card released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2024 today, January 30. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on February 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm. Applicants can download their hall tickets from January 30, 2025. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Service posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download RAS 2024 admit card
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RAS 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download RAS admit card 2024.
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.