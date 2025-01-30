The King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh ( KGMU ) has postponed the registration deadline for the recruitment of Group - B and Group - C posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website kgmu.org till March 3, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 332 posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the deferment notification.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The candidates of the UR/OBC/EWS category have to pay Rs 2360 as the application fee. Candidates of the SC/ST category have to pay Rs 1416 as the application fee.

Steps to apply for Group B, C posts 2024

Visit the official notification kgmu.org On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the Apply Now tab against non teaching posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.