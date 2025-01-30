Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Assistant Conservator of Forest, Logging Officer, and Forest Range Officer Combined Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till February 19, 2025.

Applicants can make changes to their forms from February 25 to March 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 46 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for Assistant Conservator of Forest posts, 12 for Logging Officer, and 31 for Forest Range Officer posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ State’s EWS/ State’s OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 60 is applicable to State’s SC/ST category candidates. PwD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for FRO and other posts

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the FRO and other posts registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, PET and Interview round.