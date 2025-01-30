UKPSC recruitment 2025: Apply for 46 FRO, and other posts till Feb 19, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at psc.uk.gov.in till February 19, 2025.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Assistant Conservator of Forest, Logging Officer, and Forest Range Officer Combined Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till February 19, 2025.
Applicants can make changes to their forms from February 25 to March 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 46 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for Assistant Conservator of Forest posts, 12 for Logging Officer, and 31 for Forest Range Officer posts.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved/ State’s EWS/ State’s OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 60 is applicable to State’s SC/ST category candidates. PwD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.
Steps to apply for FRO and other posts
Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
On the homepage, click on the FRO and other posts registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Selection process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, PET and Interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.