The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Preliminary exam schedule 2024 under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/CR/2024-25/24. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The admit card will be released at sbi.co.in on February 10, 2025.

“Tentative dates for conduct of Preliminary Exam are 22nd, 27th, 28th February 2025 and 1st March 2025. Link for download of Call letters for the Preliminary Exam will be published on Bank website by 10th February 2025. Candidates are advised to be in preparedness to attend the Preliminary Exam,” reads the notification.

The Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in March/April 2025. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 13735 posts.

Steps to download JA admit card 2024

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the JA admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference