The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the State Services Examination 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

SSE 2024 will be conducted on February 9 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The tentative date of the Main examination is June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SSE admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSE admit card 2024.