The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, will close the online application window for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2024 today, January 31. Eligible candidates can fill out their forms on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

Candidates can correct their application forms from February 12, 2025, to February 14, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be held from February 26 to February 28, 2025. For more details related to the vacancy number, pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates in the General/OBC category is Rs 3,000. The fee for candidates in the SC/ST /EWS category is Rs 2400. Persons with Disabilities are exempt from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for CRE 2024

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitments — Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) Fill the application form Pay the fee and submit the form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for AIIIMS CRE 2024.