Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Superintendent and Junior Assistant post 2025 today, January 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website cbse.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 212 vacancies, of which 142 are for Superintendent posts and 70 are for Junior Assistant posts. Educational and Technical Certificate/Diploma/Degree from a recognized Board/University or equivalent (as applicable). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories Fee Unreserved/OBC/EWS Rs 800 for each post For SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Women/ Departmental Candidates Nil

Steps to apply for Superintendent, JA posts 2025

Visit the official website www.cbse.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Main Website tab Click on the application link against Superintendent, JA posts 2025 Register and apply for the posts Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.