CBI recruitment 2025: Apply for 1000 Credit Officer posts till February 20, details here
Central Bank of India (CBI) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Credit Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale I. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till February 20, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 1000 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on November 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University/Institute with 60% marks or equivalent grade (55% for SC/ST/OBC/ PWBD) recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. More details in the notification below:
Application Fee
The female candidates/SC/ST/PWBD category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all other categories.
Steps to apply for Credit Officers post 2025
Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on CO registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the descriptive test and personal interview.
