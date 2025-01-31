The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has released the notification for the recruitment of the post of Hindi teacher, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)- Science (PCM), Physical Education Teacher (PET), and Sanskrit Teacher in government schools under ST & SC development, M and BCW department. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website osssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 83 Hindi teachers, 29 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Science (PCM), 105 Physical Education Teachers (PET), and 71 Sanskrit Teachers.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the apply online tab Click on the application form link Key in the required details Fill the application form and save it Submit it and take a print out for future reference

