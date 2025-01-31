The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board ( UPSESSB ) has released the exam schedule for the recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website upsessb.org.

As per the official notification, the TGT exam will be held on May 14 and 15, 2025 and the PGT exam will be held on June 20 and 21, 2025. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3539 TGT and 624 PGT vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to TGT notification.

Direct link to PGT notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsessb.org On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference