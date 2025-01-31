The Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ) Kanpur will soon close the recruitment of various posts in the Administrative and Technical Cadre. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website iitk.ac.in till Jan 31, 2025, by 5.00 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 34 vacancies.

Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved category applying for the Group ‘A’ post have to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee, and candidates of the SC and ST category have to pay Rs 500. Candidates from the unreserved category applying for the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts post have to pay Rs 700 as the application fee, and candidates of the SC and ST category have to pay Rs 350. PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website iitk.ac.in On the homepage, go to the vacancies tab Click on the application link Fill out the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.