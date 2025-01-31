The Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute, Lucknow (KSSSCI), has started the online application form for direct recruitment on various Non-teaching posts. Eligible candidates can complete the online application form through the official website cancerinstitute.edu.in until January 31, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 57 posts.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application fees

S. No. Category Application fee GST @18% Total 1. UR 1000/- 180/- 1180/- 2. OBC/EWS 1000/- 180/- 1180/- 3. SC/ST 600/- 108/ 708/

How to fill out the online application form