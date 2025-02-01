Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment Exam 2024 ( GDMO 2024 ) admit cards. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The written exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 224 GDMO vacancies. Applications were invited from September 10 to October 19, 2024.

Steps to download TPSC GDMO admit card 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the GDMO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

There will be selection process comprises of two steps - written examination and interview. The written exam will be MCQ based and comprises of 85 marks. The interview comprises of 15 marks.