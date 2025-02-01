TPSC GDMO admit card 2025 out; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment Exam 2024 (GDMO 2024) admit cards. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The written exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 224 GDMO vacancies. Applications were invited from September 10 to October 19, 2024.
Direct link to GDMO exam schedule 2024.
Steps to download TPSC GDMO admit card 2024
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the GDMO admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to GDMO admit card 2025.
Selection Process
There will be selection process comprises of two steps - written examination and interview. The written exam will be MCQ based and comprises of 85 marks. The interview comprises of 15 marks.
For more detailed, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.