The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board ( UPPRPB ) has released the admit card for the Workshop Staff and Assistant Operator posts Document Verification and Physical Standard test. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The examination for the Workshop Staff will be held on February 8, 2025, and for Assistant Operator posts the exam will be held from February 8, 202,5 to February 11, 2025. This recruitment aims to hire 1374 assistant operator posts and 120 workshop staff posts.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notice tab Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.