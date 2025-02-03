The Nainital Bank Limited has released the result for the the Clerk recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check their result through the official website www.nainitalbank.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 25 vacancies. The exam was held on January 12, 2025.

Steps to check the Clerk result

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment result tab Click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result

Direct link to check the result.